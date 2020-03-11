Padres taking coronavirus precautions as games at Petco Park approach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- With Opening Day just over two weeks away, the San Diego Padres said they are taking precautions to help protect fans from the spread of coronavirus but announced no plans to bar fans from attending Petco Park for games.

“Ensuring the health and safety of our guests, players and employees is our number one priority," the team said in a statement to FOX 5. "We are in regular contact with Major League Baseball and numerous health and government agencies, including the CDC, and while we have been informed that the immediate health risk in the San Diego region is low at this time, we are proactively taking increased measures to keep our facilities clean and safe, including our Spring Training facility in Peoria, Az.

"We have also been relying on the guidance and assistance from our excellent team of doctors at UC San Diego Health, which has been helping to lead our region’s response to the Coronavirus.”

Sports leagues in Europe, Asia and the Middle East have already locked supporters out of venues, and the NBA sent a memo to its franchises last week warning them to prepare for the possibility that it may have to host games without fans.

Major League Baseball on Monday announced it would restrict all team locker rooms and clubhouses to players and "essential employees of teams and team facilities until further notice."

"We will continue to closely monitor this situation and take any further steps necessary to maintain a safe and welcoming environment," a joint statement from the MLB, MLS, NBA and NHL reads.