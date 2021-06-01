Padres Swagg Chain is here to stay and we should all welcome it

SAN DIEGO — Baseball is fun again and it’s entirely because of the San Diego Padres, from the famous Fernando Tatis Jr. bat flip to the new, very-well received SD Swagg Chain.

Caught up with #Padres manager Jayce Tingler & Austin Nola on the SD Chain and protocols surrounding it😂 #HungryForMore pic.twitter.com/IQAXJd2MQb — Julian Del Gaudio (@JulianDelGaudio) May 23, 2021

“If I hit a homer and gotta rock it, it is what it is,” said Wil Myers, Padres outfielder and their longest-tenured player. “Heck, I mean a lot of details put into it, a lot of time and effort, and I really appreciate that.”

San Diego Padres’ Fernando Tatis Jr. (23) celebrates at the dugout with teammate Manny Machado, left, and is presented with the Swagg Chain after hitting a solo home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Monday, May 31, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

The chain made its Major League Baseball debut after the Padres captured first place in the NL West, while becoming the first team in the league to reach 30 wins this season.

“Oh man, it’s amazing. We played good, and we deserve to look good,” said Tatis Jr., the Padres’ 14-year, $340-million man who is currently tied for the most home runs in the league at 16.

Padres third baseman Manny Machado is the mastermind behind the chain with help from Rafaello & Co out of New York.

“I’m trying to liven it up a little bit. It’s the oldest sport in the world, America’s pastime, let’s make it current,” said Gabriel Jacobs, owner of Rafaello & Co.

The last two decades of baseball included the steroid era and a team cheating their way to a World Series without any repercussions for the players spearheading it. The sport has been riddled with almost every reason to change the channel if you’re not a diehard fan.

With help from the Padres, America’s pastime is fun again. The Swagg Chain took roughly 2 1/2 months to design and weighs about six pounds. It’s made of silver, but inspires gold on the field.

“I think it brings a whole different attitude, a different confidence,” Jacobs said. “If this chain is some sort of motivation, God bless, I think everyone should do it.”

Whether you’re new to baseball or a longtime fan, the Padres are the swaggiest team this millennium and we can’t get enough.