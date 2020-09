San Diego Padres starting pitcher Chris Paddack works against a San Francisco Giants batter during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego Padres starter Chris Paddack left Thursday night’s game against the San Francisco Giants with a sprained right ankle. X-rays were negative, the Padres said.

The right-hander pitched two innings, allowing one run and one hit with four strikeouts.

Paddack, 24, has won three of his nine starts this year, posting a 4.75 ERA in 47.1 innings of work and striking out 48 batters. Last year, Paddack posted a 9-7 record in his first season with the Padres.

A bit of relief that #Padres announce that Chris Paddack left game after 2 innings w sprained ankle and is day to day. Glad injury wasn’t arm related. — Troy Hirsch (@troyhirschfox5) September 11, 2020