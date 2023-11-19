SAN DIEGO — Holiday presale tickets for the San Diego Padres 2024 season will become available this week.

For a limited time, the MLB team will be giving baseball enthusiasts their first opportunity to snag single-game tickets.

“Fans will be able to give the gift of the Padres this holiday season,” the Padres stated in a news release announcing the holiday sale.

Beginning Tuesday, Nov. 21 and lasting through Monday, Dec. 4, tickets for Padres home games in 2024 will be available for purchase through this offer with the exception of Opening Day.

This means fans can lock in seats to see the team compete against National League West rivals like the San Francisco Giants, Los Angeles Dodgers, Colorado Rockies, and Arizona Diamondbacks.

The deal also includes Interleague opponents like the New York Yankees, Houston Astros, Toronto Blue Jays, Seattle Mariners, Minnesota Twins, Detroit Tigers, and Chicago White Sox.

This is a good opportunity to plan ahead for special occasions. Fans can celebrate select holidays at Petco Park with Easter on March 31 vs. the Giants, Mother’s Day on May 12 vs. the Dodgers, Memorial Day on May 27 vs. the Miami Marlins, and Labor Day on Sept. 2 vs. the Tigers.

Padres Season Ticket Members will have exclusive access to the holiday ticket presale in groups beginning Monday, Nov. 20 at 9 a.m. Presale tickets for the general public will then follow at noon.

All the ends and outs of this holiday presale can be found here.

The MLB team is encouraging fans to act quickly and take advantage of this limited time offer before it ends.