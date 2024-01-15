SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Padres are kicking off the new year with the opening of the 2024 International Signing Period, signing the top overall international prospect for the second year in a row.

The Friars have signed 17-year-old infielder Leodalis De Vries to a minor league contract, the president of Baseball Operations & General Manager A.J. Preller, and Vice President of Amateur & International Scouting Chris Kemp announced Monday.

Vries is considered the top overall player in this year’s international class. The 6’2″, 175-pound switch-hitter is from Bani, Dominican Republic.

According to MLB.com, Padres scouting director Chris Kemp says De Vries will be spending the next few weeks training at the Padres’ Academy in the Dominican Republic, and that it’s possible he could join the team during spring training.

Padres have now signed the top overall international prospect for the past two years after last year’s singing of catcher Ethan Salas. So far in January, the Padres have signed reliever Woo-Suk Go, and Ibrahyn Jimenez, Ibrain Ricardo and Jesmaylin Arias to minor league contracts.

International players are eligible to sign with a Major League team between Jan. 15 and Dec. 15. Prospects must turn 16 before signing and be 17 before Sept. 1 the following year.