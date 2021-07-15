Padres sign quad-amputee athlete Landis Sims to 1-day contract

SAN DIEGO – Landis Sims had every reason to quit.

Landis Sims (left) with San Diego Padres pitcher and El Cajon, Calif. native Joe Musgrove. Sims, who was born with a limb deficiency, recently signed a one-day contract with the Padres.

Born with a limb deficiency, missing his hands and lower legs, the 16-year-old Landis found a release through playing sports. He not only made his high school baseball team, but he also recently signed a one-day contract with the San Diego Padres.

“That was crazy,” Landis said. “I didn’t know what was going to happen. I knew we were going to surprise Joe (Musgrove) and that was it. Signing the contract was crazy.”

A native of Elizabeth, Indiana, Sims joined the Challenged Athletes Foundation, or CAF, which helped coordinate a surprise visit with Musgrove, the El Cajon native and Padres pitcher who became the first pitcher in team history to throw a no-hitter earlier this season.

“He’s a symbol of perseverance,” Musgrove said. “I definitely haven’t taken days for granted since I met him.”

Landis and Musgrove share the same pitching coach, Dom Johnson, who also happens to be Joe’s godfather.

“I remember when I saw him in person for the first time, he was a lot bigger than I imagined,” Musgrove said. “I was not only impressed by the physical capabilities he had but also the mindset and the way he approaches things.”

Filmmaker Eric Cochran knows both Musgrove and Sims, spending the last seven years making the film “Landis, Just Watch Me,” following the quad athlete and CAF Amputee’s journey beating the odds and making his high school baseball team.

Landis hopes to attend San Diego State and major in business in the fall of 2024.