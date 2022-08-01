SAN DIEGO — The hometown kid is sticking around.

The San Diego Padres signed Joe Musgrove to a five-year contract extension, which will keep him on the team through the 2027 season, General Manager A.J. Preller announced Monday.

Musgrove, a right-handed pitcher, grew up in El Cajon in San Diego’s East County.

“Joe has consistently performed at a high level over the last two seasons, throwing the first no-hitter in Padres history and becoming an All-Star,” Preller said in a statement. “He personifies a championship-level mindset and elevates the teammates around him. We’re extremely happy to have Joe as part of our core group moving forward as we work to bring a World Series title to San Diego.”

“Since joining the Padres, Joe has excelled as a pitcher, teammate and respected leader in the San Diego community,” Padres Chairman Peter Seidler said in a statement. “I have a great feeling knowing that Joe will be an important and significant part of our organization for many years to come.”

