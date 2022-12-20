SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Padres have signed veteran infielder/outfielder Matt Carpenter to a one-year contract, the organization announced Tuesday.

Carpenter appeared in 47 games with the New York Yankees in 2022, hitting a .305 average and 15 home runs.

The three-time All-Star won the NL Silver Slugger award in 2013 and finished fourth in voting for NL MVP.

The agreement includes a player option for the 2024 season, the Padres said in a news release.

The deal for the left-handed batter is expected to be worth $6 million in 2023 and another $6 million in 2024, if Carpenter decides to opt-in, according to MLB.com

The team also was reported to have agreed to a deal Monday with pitcher Seth Lugo, according to sources. The team has yet to officially announce the signing.

Earlier this month, the team made another free agency splash as they load up for the 2023 season, signing superstar shortstop Xander Bogaerts to an 11-year, $280 million contract.

The Padres did not immediately announce what position(s) Carpenter would play in San Diego. The 37-year-old has spent time in both the infield and outfield during the course of his MLB career.