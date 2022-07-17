SAN DIEGO- It’s the day all players dream of: Draft Day.

Once the Padres were on the clock, they made their move quickly, selecting right-handed pitcher Dylan Lesko from Buford High School in Georgia.

Lesko, 18, became the first junior ever to win Gatorade’s National Baseball Player of the Year Award in 2021.

Lesko was the No. 2 prospect in the Class of 2022 as ranked by Perfect Game and Prep Baseball Report. A Vanderbilt University commit, he maintained a 4.0 GPA throughout his high school curriculum.

San Diego also holds the 39th overall selection tonight in Competitive Balance Round A and the 53rd overall pick in the second round.

The MLB draft will continue Monday at 11:00 a.m. PST with rounds three through 10 and will wrap up on Tuesday, July 19, with rounds 11-20.