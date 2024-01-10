SAN DIEGO — The Padres on Wednesday released their 2024 Major League Baseball schedule.

Some notable games include spring training kicking off on Feb. 22, the first two games of the regular season overseas, the home opener and the final three games of the season.

On Feb. 22, the Padres play the Los Angeles Dodgers in Peoria, Arizona at 12:10 p.m. PST.

Then on March 20 and 21, the Friars and Dodgers head to Seoul, South Korea to square off for the season opener. Both games will be at 3:05 a.m. PDT.

After their overseas trip, the Padres come back to Petco Park in a matchup with the Seattle Mariners in two exhibition games. Following that, the Padres host the San Francisco Giants for the home opener on March 28 at 1:10 p.m. PDT.

The 2024 season wraps up with a three-game series at the Arizona Diamondbacks, who lost last year’s World Series to the Texas Rangers, on Sept. 27-29.

Last year, the Padres came up short of the playoffs, placing third in the NL West with an 82-80 record. On a positive note, however, they were able to finish off the season strong with an 8-2 record in the last ten games.

The Padres come into the 2024 season with a new manager Mike Shildt, who previously managed the St. Louis Cardinals from 2018-2021.