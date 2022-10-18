SAN DIEGO — Padres pride has swept Southern California as San Diego’s team looks ahead to the National League Championship Series, which kickoffs at Petco Park Tuesday evening.

This is the first time the Padres have advanced to the NLCS since 1998 and the lineup has officially been set. The 26-man roster is filled with championship talent.

SAN DIEGO PADRES ROSTER BREAKDOWN‘

–Right-handed pitchers (8): Mike Clevinger, Yu Darvish, Luis García, Pierce Johnson, Nick Martinez, Joe Musgrove, Robert Suarez, Steven Wilson

–Left-handed pitchers (5): Josh Hader, Tim Hill, Sean Manaea, Adrian Morejon, Blake Snell

–Catchers (3): Jorge Alfaro, Luis Campusano, Austin Nola

–Infield (6): Josh Bell, Jake Cronenworth, Brandon Drury, Ha-Seong Kim, Manny Machado, Wil Myers

–Outfield (4): José Azocar, Trent Grisham, Jurickson Profar, Juan Soto

The first pitch is set for 5:03 p.m. and will be thrown to a sold out stadium at Petco Park. This will mark the first game in the best-of-seven series.