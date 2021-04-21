Padres RHP Lamet exits comeback start with forearm tightness

San Diego Padres starting pitcher Dinelson Lamet works against a Milwaukee Brewers batter during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 21, 2021, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Padres right-hander Dinelson Lamet left his season debut Wednesday after two scoreless innings due to right forearm tightness.

Lamet appeared to be pitching well against the Milwaukee Brewers, striking out four after a single to start the game. He threw 19 strikes out of 29 pitches, reaching 97 mph on his fastball.

The 28-year-old Lamet had not pitched since leaving his final start of 2020 with elbow discomfort and missing the playoffs. He received multiple opinions that surgery wasn’t needed and underwent platelet-rich plasma therapy in the offseason.

He had Tommy John surgery in 2018.

Also this week, the team announced left-hander Adrian Morejon had Tommy John surgery. Although no date has been set for the surgery for the 22-year-old from Cuba, it will be performed by Dr. Neal S. ElAttrache, head physician for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Morejon came out of his second start of the season at Texas on April 11 after throwing just 16 pitches in 2/3 of an inning. He had no record and a 3.86 ERA in 4 2/3 innings.