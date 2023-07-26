SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Padres released their Cactus League schedule Tuesday for 2024 Spring Training in Peoria, Arizona.

The team’s abbreviated 23-game schedule will be the Padres’ 31st spring in Peoria, team officials said.

San Diego’s spring slate will kick off with a Feb. 22 game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at the Peoria Sports Complex.

In total, the club will play 13 spring games in Peoria, where they will be the designated home team for 12 of those.

Twelve games on the Padres’ spring slate will be against American League teams, including the Chicago White Sox, Cleveland Guardians, Kansas City Royals, Los Angeles angels, Oakland A’s and Seattle Mariners.

The other 11 spring games will be against National League opponents like the Dodgers, Arizona Diamondbacks, Chicago Cubs, Cincinnati Reds, Milwaukee Brewers and the San Francisco Giants.

You can find the team’s full 2024 schedule here.

Following their final Spring Training game against the A’s on March 13, the Padres will prepare to head to Seoul, South Korea for a two-game series against the Dodgers, the first-ever MLB games to be played in Korea.

The team will return to San Diego for a two-game exhibition series against the Mariners at Petco Park on March 25 and 26 ahead of the team’s home opener on March 28 against the Giants.

The Padres’ Spring Training broadcast schedule, report dates, game times and ticketing information will be released at a later date, team officials said.