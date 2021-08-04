Padres release 2022 schedule with earlier start times for some home games

SAN DIEGO — Get out your calendars, the San Diego Padres just released their 2022 schedule.

Their 2022 regular season schedule includes new earlier start times for all weeknight home games. The Padres said based on fan feedback, the first pitch will now be at 6:40 p.m. for weeknight home games.

Saturday home games will remain at 5:40 p.m. with select 7:10 p.m. start times due to the national broadcast window, and Sundays will remain at 1:10 p.m.

The Padres will start the season at home with a four-game Opening Series against the San Francisco Giants on Thursday, March 31. The opening homestand will conclude with a two-game series against the Colorado Rockies from April 5–6.

The 2022 regular season schedule will end with a six-game homestand against the Dodgers September 27–29 and White Sox September 30-October 2.