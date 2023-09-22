SAN DIEGO — If you were at the Padres game Friday, you may have noticed some very realistic “AI robots” at Petco Park.

No, robots are not taking over the world, but 20th Century Studios is promoting its new sci-film “The Creator” that is about a futuristic war between humans and robots. It is set to be released in theatres on Sept. 29.

The bionic machines were seen wandering the field during batting practicing, catching the attention of Padres players, staff and even the fans. Their reactions to the cyborgs were priceless.

Padres catcher Luis Campusano appeared to be in shock with his glove over his mouth while A.J. Preller, president of baseball operations and general manager of the Padres, dapped up one of the “AI robots.” Star right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. recorded the moment on his phone and others laughed in amazement at the convincing technology.

This wasn’t the first time “The Creator” showcased their devices in a public setting. On Sept. 10, fans at SoFi Stadium were shown the “AI robots” with blank stares amongst other cheering humans on the double-sided video board.

The droids must’ve given the Padres a bit of an energy boost in the team’s win against the St. Louis Cardinals, 4-2.