SAN DIEGO — If you are already looking to next year for the Padres, get ready to pay more to go to games.

The Padres will raise all season ticket prices by a weighted average increase of 9% for the 2024 season, a team spokesperson told the San Diego-Union Tribune.

The increase is the third straight year the Padres have raised prices, the paper reports. During the 2022 season, the Padres’ season ticket prices hiked up to a weighted average of 18% while the 2021 season saw around a 20% jump, the UT said.

With big money spent on players like Fernando Tatis’ $340 million contract, Xander Bogaerts’ $280 million deal and Manny Machado’s $350 million extension, the team possesses the third-highest payroll in baseball, according to the sports contract resource Spotrac.

On Aug. 30 at Petco Park against the Texas Rangers, the Padres recorded a new franchise record with its 45th sellout this season. The previous record was last year’s 26 sellouts in the downtown stadium. Padres fans surpassed it in June with two full-house games against the Tampa Bay Rays.

If one thing is certain, Padres fans do not get tired of their hometown team, regardless of the price hike.