Padres put Hosmer on IL with broken finger, out 2-3 weeks

San Diego Padres’ Eric Hosmer, left, reacts after injuring his hand while batting during the first inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, in San Diego. Padres manager Jayce Tingler, right, looks on alongside a trainer. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The San Diego Padres have put first baseman Eric Hosmer on the 10-day injured list with a broken left index finger suffered while bunting with two strikes.

Manager Jayce Tingler said Hosmer won’t need surgery and his finger is in a split. Tingler said the recovery time could be two to three weeks.

After that, Tingler said it would be a “pain tolerance deal.” To take his roster spot, the Padres recalled outfielder Abraham Almonte from the alternate training site.

The Padres have the second-best record in the National League and the regular season ends Sept. 27.