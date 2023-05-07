SAN DIEGO — As the Padres wrapped up their homestand series against the Dodgers, fans at Petco Park Sunday were given a special treat: a calendar full of favorite players with their pups.

Every month featured a picture of a player with their dogs. That is except for the month of August, which is Juan Soto’s page.

Soto, who has allergies to pets, was pictured standing next to a tank of angelfish in a Petco store near downtown.

The picture, according to the Padres, was captured during the team’s Community Tour in February 2023.

During the community tour earlier this year, over a dozen members of the Padres organization visited places around the greater San Diego area — from schools and hospitals to local businesses — to thank the community and fans for their support.

In the caption on the calendar, the Padres said that, despite his allergies, Soto “is still a big animal lover and especially enjoyed the allergy-friendly aquatic life on his visit” to the store on Sports Arena Boulevard.

Juan Soto pictured in the 2023 Padres & Pups calendar that was distributed to fans at the Padres vs. Dodgers game on May 7, 2023. (Photo of calendar taken by KSWB/FOX 5)

The first 40,000 fans at Sunday’s game were able to receive one of the Padres & Pups calendars. While there is no announced plans to giveaway more calendars, there’s still plenty that fans can snag at games right here at home.

The next giveaway will be on Monday, May 15, according to the Padres. 40,000 fans at the game against the Royals can snag a bobblehead of Manny Machado sporting the pink, mint and gold City Connect jersey.