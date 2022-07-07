SAN DIEGO — A scary collision between two Padres players trying to catch a fly ball resulted in one of them being stretchered off Thursday evening at Petco Park against the San Francisco Giants.

Padres leftfielder Jurickson Profar and shortstop C.J. Abrams were running to track a pop-up into the outfield during the fifth inning, when Abrams’ knee hit Profar in the head as he was diving to catch the ball. Profar was also sliding to make the catch when he was struck.

Although Profar was down for several minutes, he was able to move his body.

Medical personnel came to Profar’s aid, who was then carted off. Profar gave a fist pump to the crowd as he exited the field.

The Padres tweeted that Profar was transported to UC San Diego Health. His condition is unknown at this time.

Abrams did remain in the game, however.

Check back for updates on this developing story.