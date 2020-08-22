Padres place Pomeranz on IL with strained left shoulder

San Diego Padres relief pitcher Drew Pomeranz throws to the plate during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The San Diego Padres have placed left-handed reliever Drew Pomeranz on the 10-day injured list with a strained left shoulder, retroactive to Wednesday.

To take his spot, right-hander Luis Perdomo was recalled from the alternate training site. Pomeranz was signed to a $34 million, four-year free agent deal in November. He hadn’t allowed a run in nine innings over 10 appearances this year while striking out 12 and walking three.

Pomeranz’s injury is the latest for a bullpen that had been projected as the team’s major strength.

The Padres put closer Kirby Yates on the IL last week with an inflamed right elbow.