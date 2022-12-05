ANTARCTICA — Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove sailed to Antarctica to help raise awareness for athletes with physical challenges, said the Challenged Athletes Foundation (CAF) in press release Monday.

The MLB star state set a world record for the fastest pitch ever thrown on the remote continent, hurling an 86 miles per hour fastball on a landing site in the sub-Antarctic.

The excursion was organized to bring several CAF athletes to move beyond their limits in one of the most extreme environments on Earth, the organization explained.

“I was inspired by Joe’s commitment to his community,” said Neill Drake, a friend of Musgrove and Polar Expedition Guide. “It’s been an absolute honor to be able to bring such an amazing group together and show them a part of the world that they might have thought would never be accessible to them.”

Drake and Musgrove planned the adventure together following the release of the documentary Landis: Just Watch Me which highlights the athletic journey of Landis Sims, a 16-year-old varsity baseball player who was born without hands or feet, the press released noted.

Musgrove invited Landis to embark on the journey to set the record.

“I’m constantly inspired by Landis Sims and the athletes from Challenged Athletes Foundation who overcome their challenges every day to achieve their goals,” said Musgrove. “Antarctica is one of the most remote and extreme destinations in the world. I can’t think of a better place to showcase pushing the limits of what’s possible.”

Landis was also authorized to throw a couple pitches, with his first recording at 43 miles per hour, CAF said. Before his second pitch, Musgrove, referring to his jersey number, said, “You have got to get that to 44 for me Landis.”

The second pitch from Landis recorded at 44 miles per hour with bystanders cheering, said CAF.

Landis Sims, left, and Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove, right, post together after throwing pitches in Antarctica. (Photo released by Challenged Athletes Foundation)

According to the press release, Musgrove’s pitch is pending recognition from Guinness Book of World Records.