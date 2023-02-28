SAN DIEGO — Padres All-Star starting pitcher Joe Musgrove will be sidelined for at least two weeks after fracturing his toe in a weight room accident.

The Grossmont High School alum, who is regarded for his disciplined workout regime, dropped a kettlebell on his toe, manager Bob Melvin said Tuesday.

The Grossmont High School alum was a strong contender to be the Padres’ opening-day starter on March 30, however, the injury has put it into question whether he will be available to pitch in the first weeks of the season.

“It is tough to forecast when you’re talking about a broken toe. It will be about how it heals and certainly if it is a pain tolerance thing, Joe would be one of those guys who would be sooner than later,” Melvin said.

A 30-year-old right-hander, Musgrove went 10-7 with a 2.93 ERA last season and is starting a $100 million, five-year contract.

Yu Darvish and Nick Martinez become the most likely candidates to start the opener against Colorado, if Musgrove is out by the time March rolls around. The Padres’ projected rotation also includes Blake Snell, Michael Wacha and Seth Lugo.