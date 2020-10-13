Padres outfielder Pham recovering after being stabbed, team says

Tommy Pham #28 of the San Diego Padres is forced out at home by Will Smith #16 of the Los Angeles Dodgers during the second inning in Game Three of the National League Division Series at Globe Life Field on October 08, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO – Padres outfielder Tommy Pham is recovering after being stabbed in an altercation Sunday night in San Diego.

Pham underwent surgery at UC San Diego Health after suffering a stab wound in his lower back, according to the Union-Tribune. The team said it is aware of the incident involving Pham, the 32-year-old who just wrapped up his first season in San Diego last week.

“He was treated at UC San Diego Health and is currently in good condition,” the club said. “He is expected to make a full recovery.”

In a statement, Pham thanked UCSD Health “for taking such great care of me last night.”

“I truly appreciate the hard work of the SDPD as well as they continue their search for the suspects,” Pham said. “While it was a very traumatic and eye-opening experience for me, I’m on the road to recovery and I know I’ll be back to my offseason training routine in no time.”

Pham played 31 games in a pandemic-shortened season for the Padres. He hit .211 with three home runs and 12 RBIs in 125 plate appearances after coming over in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays. In 24 postseason at-bats this year, Pham hit .375, including two doubles, and stole three bases.

He is a native of Las Vegas, according to his MLB bio.