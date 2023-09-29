SAN DIEGO — The Padres were officially eliminated from playoff contention Friday after the Miami Marlins defeated the Pittsburgh Pirates, 4-3.

The Friars needed multiple things to happen in order to clinch a spot in the National League Wild Card, including having to win out the last three games of the season, the Chicago Cubs and Miami Marlins losing out and the Cincinnati Reds losing two of three games.

Prior to Friday, the Padres went on a tear, winning 11 of their last 13 games and posting the best record in September (17-7).

The Padres are currently playing their final series of the season Friday evening against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field despite having their playoff hopes dashed.