SAN DIEGO – The Padres are acquiring Twins reliever Taylor Rogers and outfielder Brent Rooker in a trade sending pitchers Chris Paddack and Emilio Pagan to Minnesota, multiple media reports show.

The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal first reported the trade Thursday, coming only hours before San Diego’s Opening Day matchup against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Rogers, who was an All-Star a season ago, likely fortifies the team’s bullpen while allowing the Friars to move on from Paddack after trading for Oakland A’s starter Sean Manaea on Sunday.

San Diego also dealt for Dodgers first baseman and outfielder Matt Beaty last week.

Rogers, 31, has a 17-18 career record with a 3.15 ERA, 361 strikeouts and a 6.1 WAR in his six seasons with the Twins. He had 30 saves during the 2019 season, tied for the 10th best in the league the year.

Rooker, 27, made his big league debut in 2020. He is a career .212/.299/.413 hitter in 65 games, totaling 10 home runs, 21 RBIs and scoring 29 runs.

The Athletic’s Dan Hayes tweeted that the Twins have wanted Paddack “forever.” Paddack, 26, has a 20-19 career record with a lifetime 4.21 ERA, 310 strikeouts and a 2.3 WAR in 61 big league games. He came to San Diego in a 2016 trade from the Marlins and made his MLB debut in 2019.

Pagan, also a reliever, has been a Padre since 2020 after coming over in a trade with the Rays. His career record is 13-10 with a 3.73 ERA and 307 strikeouts in 267.2 innings pitched.

First pitch in Thursday’s Opening Day game in Arizona is at 6:40 p.m.