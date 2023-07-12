SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Padres selected 10 players on the final day of Major League Baseball’s 2023 First-Year Player Draft Tuesday, nabbing 18 players overall.

The Padres selected seven position players including three center fielders, two shortstops, one second basemen and one catcher.

San Diego’s home team also selected 10 pitchers with seven being right-handed, three throwing left-handed and one two-way player.

According to the club, 12 college players were selected, along with six from the high school ranks. Here’s a full list of the 2023 MLB First-Year Player Draft picks for the Padres:

PLAYERPositionHTWTB/TSCHOOL
Dillon HeadCF6-0180L/LHomewood Flossmoor High School (Ill.)
Jandaniel GonzalezC6-1185L/RAnita Otero Hernandez High School (PR)
Homer Bush Jr.CF6-4200R/RGrand Canyon University (Ariz.)
Jay Beshears2B6-5215R/RDuke (N.C.)
Tucker MusgroveRHS/CF6-3175R/RUniversity of Mobile (Ala.)
Kannon KempRHS6-6225R/RWeatherford High School (Texas)
Ryan WilsonCF6-2195R/RDavidson (N.C.)
Nik McClaughrySS5-10175R/RArizona (Ariz.)
Carson MontgomeryRHS6-3215R/RFlorida State (Fla.)
Blake DickersonLHS6-6210L/LOcean Lakes High School (Va.)
Dane LaisRHS6-5205R/ROregon City High School (Ore.)
Tyler MorganRHS6-0200R/RAbilene Christian (Texas)
Zac AddkisonRHS6-4225R/RMarshall (W. Va.)
Sam WhitingRHR6-4220R/RUC Santa Barbara (Calif.)
Eric YostRHS6-1200R/RNortheastern (Mass.)
Harry GustinLHS6-0180S/LHawaii (Hawaii)
Adler CecilLHS6-4160L/LTemecula Valley High School (Calif.)
B.Y. ChoSS6-3203L/RNew Mexico Military Institute (N.M.)