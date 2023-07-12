SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Padres selected 10 players on the final day of Major League Baseball’s 2023 First-Year Player Draft Tuesday, nabbing 18 players overall.
The Padres selected seven position players including three center fielders, two shortstops, one second basemen and one catcher.
San Diego’s home team also selected 10 pitchers with seven being right-handed, three throwing left-handed and one two-way player.
According to the club, 12 college players were selected, along with six from the high school ranks. Here’s a full list of the 2023 MLB First-Year Player Draft picks for the Padres:
|PLAYER
|Position
|HT
|WT
|B/T
|SCHOOL
|Dillon Head
|CF
|6-0
|180
|L/L
|Homewood Flossmoor High School (Ill.)
|Jandaniel Gonzalez
|C
|6-1
|185
|L/R
|Anita Otero Hernandez High School (PR)
|Homer Bush Jr.
|CF
|6-4
|200
|R/R
|Grand Canyon University (Ariz.)
|Jay Beshears
|2B
|6-5
|215
|R/R
|Duke (N.C.)
|Tucker Musgrove
|RHS/CF
|6-3
|175
|R/R
|University of Mobile (Ala.)
|Kannon Kemp
|RHS
|6-6
|225
|R/R
|Weatherford High School (Texas)
|Ryan Wilson
|CF
|6-2
|195
|R/R
|Davidson (N.C.)
|Nik McClaughry
|SS
|5-10
|175
|R/R
|Arizona (Ariz.)
|Carson Montgomery
|RHS
|6-3
|215
|R/R
|Florida State (Fla.)
|Blake Dickerson
|LHS
|6-6
|210
|L/L
|Ocean Lakes High School (Va.)
|Dane Lais
|RHS
|6-5
|205
|R/R
|Oregon City High School (Ore.)
|Tyler Morgan
|RHS
|6-0
|200
|R/R
|Abilene Christian (Texas)
|Zac Addkison
|RHS
|6-4
|225
|R/R
|Marshall (W. Va.)
|Sam Whiting
|RHR
|6-4
|220
|R/R
|UC Santa Barbara (Calif.)
|Eric Yost
|RHS
|6-1
|200
|R/R
|Northeastern (Mass.)
|Harry Gustin
|LHS
|6-0
|180
|S/L
|Hawaii (Hawaii)
|Adler Cecil
|LHS
|6-4
|160
|L/L
|Temecula Valley High School (Calif.)
|B.Y. Cho
|SS
|6-3
|203
|L/R
|New Mexico Military Institute (N.M.)