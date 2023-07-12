SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Padres selected 10 players on the final day of Major League Baseball’s 2023 First-Year Player Draft Tuesday, nabbing 18 players overall.

The Padres selected seven position players including three center fielders, two shortstops, one second basemen and one catcher.

San Diego’s home team also selected 10 pitchers with seven being right-handed, three throwing left-handed and one two-way player.

According to the club, 12 college players were selected, along with six from the high school ranks. Here’s a full list of the 2023 MLB First-Year Player Draft picks for the Padres:

PLAYER Position HT WT B/T SCHOOL Dillon Head CF 6-0 180 L/L Homewood Flossmoor High School (Ill.) Jandaniel Gonzalez C 6-1 185 L/R Anita Otero Hernandez High School (PR) Homer Bush Jr. CF 6-4 200 R/R Grand Canyon University (Ariz.) Jay Beshears 2B 6-5 215 R/R Duke (N.C.) Tucker Musgrove RHS/CF 6-3 175 R/R University of Mobile (Ala.) Kannon Kemp RHS 6-6 225 R/R Weatherford High School (Texas) Ryan Wilson CF 6-2 195 R/R Davidson (N.C.) Nik McClaughry SS 5-10 175 R/R Arizona (Ariz.) Carson Montgomery RHS 6-3 215 R/R Florida State (Fla.) Blake Dickerson LHS 6-6 210 L/L Ocean Lakes High School (Va.) Dane Lais RHS 6-5 205 R/R Oregon City High School (Ore.) Tyler Morgan RHS 6-0 200 R/R Abilene Christian (Texas) Zac Addkison RHS 6-4 225 R/R Marshall (W. Va.) Sam Whiting RHR 6-4 220 R/R UC Santa Barbara (Calif.) Eric Yost RHS 6-1 200 R/R Northeastern (Mass.) Harry Gustin LHS 6-0 180 S/L Hawaii (Hawaii) Adler Cecil LHS 6-4 160 L/L Temecula Valley High School (Calif.) B.Y. Cho SS 6-3 203 L/R New Mexico Military Institute (N.M.)