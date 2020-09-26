Padres lose Lamet to injury, split doubleheader with Giants

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Trent Grisham hit a game-ending three-run homer with one out in the seventh inning, lifting the San Diego Padres to a 6-5 victory Friday and a doubleheader split with the San Francisco Giants after ace Dinelson Lamet left the game with an apparent injury.
Projected No. 1 playoff starter Lamet became the second Padres pitcher to go down injured in three games. No update was given before the game ended.
Fernando Tatís Jr. homered for the first time since Sept. 6 with a two-run drive in the third, but Lamet’s injury in the top of the fourth left the Padres bench looking dejected.