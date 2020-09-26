Padres lose Lamet to injury, split doubleheader with Giants

San Diego Padres’ Fernando Tatis Jr. is congratulated by Manny Machado (13) after hitting two-run home run against the San Francisco Giants during the third inning of the second game of a baseball doubleheader Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Trent Grisham hit a game-ending three-run homer with one out in the seventh inning, lifting the San Diego Padres to a 6-5 victory Friday and a doubleheader split with the San Francisco Giants after ace Dinelson Lamet left the game with an apparent injury.

Projected No. 1 playoff starter Lamet became the second Padres pitcher to go down injured in three games. No update was given before the game ended.

Fernando Tatís Jr. homered for the first time since Sept. 6 with a two-run drive in the third, but Lamet’s injury in the top of the fourth left the Padres bench looking dejected.

San Diego Padres starting pitcher Dinelson Lamet works against the San Diego Padres during the first inning of the second game of a baseball doubleheader Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

San Diego Padres’ Fernando Tatis Jr. points to the sky as he crosses home plate after hitting two-run home run against the San Francisco Giants during the third inning of the second game of a baseball doubleheader Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

San Diego Padres’ Fernando Tatis Jr. is congratulated by Manny Machado (13) after hitting two-run home run against the San Francisco Giants during the third inning of the second game of a baseball doubleheader Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

San Diego Padres’ Jason Castro, right, rounds third base to score on a single by Trent Grisham as San Francisco Giants pitcher Jeff Samardzija, left, looks to the outfield during the second inning of the second game of a baseball doubleheader Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

San Francisco Giants’ Evan Longoria (10) grounds out, driving in a arun against the San Diego Padres during the second inning of the second game of a baseball doubleheader Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, in San Francisco. Longoria was out at first. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

San Diego Padres starting pitcher Dinelson Lamet, top, throws to San Francisco Giants’ Brandon Crawford during the first inning of the second game of a baseball doubleheader Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

San Francisco Giants pitcher Jeff Samardzija throws to a San Diego Padres batter during the second inning of the second game of a baseball doubleheader Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

San Francisco Giants pitcher Jeff Samardzija throws to a San Diego Padres batter during the second inning of the second game of a baseball doubleheader Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

San Diego Padres’ Fernando Tatis Jr. hits a two-run home run against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning of the second game of a baseball doubleheader Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

San Diego Padres’ Fernando Tatis Jr. watches his two-run home run against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning of the second game of a baseball doubleheader Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)