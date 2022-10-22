SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Padres lost to the Philadelphia Phillies 10-6 in Game 4 of the National League Championship Series on Saturday. The Phillies now lead the series 3-1.

A first inning recap

Manny Machado of the Padres hit a solo home run at the the top of the first inning. This was his fourth homer of the playoffs, tying the franchise’s single-post season record.

Brandon Drury of the Padres hit a two-run double at the top of first inning.

Rhys Hoskins of the Phillies hit a two-run homer at the bottom of the first inning.

Bryce Harper of the Phillies hit a RBI double at the bottoming of the first inning.

NLCS Game 4 marks the second game in postseason history in which both starting pitchers were unable to get through the first inning.

Flash forward

The Phillies’ Bryson Stott hit a tying single at the bottom of the fourth.

The Padres’ Juan Soto hit a two-run homer at top of the fifth.

The Phillies’ Hoskins hit a second home run at the bottom of the fifth, making him he sixth player in the Phillies history with a multi-homer postseason game.

The Phillies’ Harper hit a RBI knock at the bottom of the fifth, allowing J.T. Realmuto to score. Then Harper scored following a single to center by Nick Castellanos.

The Phillies’ Kyle Schwarber hit a homer to the center at the bottom of the sixth, taking the lead 9-6 over the Padres.

J.T. Realmuto of the Phillies homered to the left at the bottom of the seventh inning, advancing the lead to 10-6.

The Padres and the Phillies will face off at 11:37 a.m. on Sunday in Philadelphia, marking Game 5 of the NLCS.