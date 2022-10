SAN DIEGO — The Padres on Friday lost to the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 3 of the National League Championship Series 4-2 at Citizens Bank Park.

Shortstop Kim Ha-seong and second baseman Jake Cronenworth drove in two runs for the Friars, but it wasn’t enough as they now trail 2-1 in the best-of-seven series.

The Padres next two games are both in Philadelphia, with Game 4 taking place on Saturday at 4:45 p.m. and Game 5 Sunday at 11:37 a.m.

Full story coming soon.