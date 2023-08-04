SAN DIEGO — Padres star pitcher Joe Musgrove will be placed on the 15-day injured list due to inflammation in his right shoulder capsule, the team announced Friday.

The El Cajon native, who missed his scheduled start Wednesday in Colorado, was expected to start Tuesday against Seattle.

The IL stint is retroactive to Aug. 1, the Padres tweeted.

The team will reinstate infielder Eguy Rosario from the 60-day IL, optioning him to Triple-A El Paso, and pitcher Rich Hill has been added to the Major League roster.

Musgrove’s record for the Friars this season is 10 wins and 3 losses with a 3.05 ERA. He has pitched 97.1 innings and recorded 97 strikeouts.

Check back for updates on this developing story.