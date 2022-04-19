SAN DIEGO – The San Diego Padres and Motorola have struck a first-of-its-kind sponsorship deal in baseball to wear the telecommunications company’s logo on the shoulders of jerseys starting next season, the club announced Tuesday.

Terms of the agreement were not disclosed, but the deal makes Motorola the team’s official smartphone sponsor effective immediately. The team rolled out the sponsorship on Twitter in a video featuring third baseman Manny Machado and lefty starter Blake Snell donning jerseys featuring the company logo.

While the deal is the first in Major League Baseball, it’s not across professional sports. Sponsor logos already appear on NBA and WNBA uniforms with the NHL set to add them starting next season.

“We are thrilled to partner with a quintessential and innovative brand like Motorola to bring cutting-edge technology, design, and performance to Petco Park,” Padres CEO Erik Greupner said in a statement. “Motorola’s iconic logo on our jersey is a perfect alignment with our Padres brand, and we look forward to teaming up to provide a great experience for our fans.”

Along with the new jersey patches, Motorola now will be the team’s presenting partner for the Padres Hall of Fame at Petco Park and their signage will be featured around the ballpark.

The Chicago-based company also is slated to sponsor the club’s annual Back to School shopping event.

In a statement, Rudi Kalil, vice president and general manager, North America at Motorola, said the company and the Padres “share a commitment and passion towards creating meaningful consumer experiences.”

“Being woven into the San Diego Padres jersey is an exciting and pivotal moment for the Motorola brand and our innovative product line, and we’re thrilled to connect with Padres and worldwide baseball fans through this first-of-its-kind MLB partnership,” Kalil said.

Watch the team’s full announcement with Motorola here.