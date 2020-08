San Diego Padres first baseman Eric Hosmer (30) gestures during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants in San Francisco, Tuesday, July 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

DENVER (AP) — The San Diego Padres have put first baseman Eric Hosmer on the 10-day injured list due to a stomach ailment.

Hosmer is off to a torrid start, hitting .500 with a homer and seven RBIs. He’s been out since Wednesday with what the team described as a non-COVID related illness.

The Padres will make a corresponding roster move Sunday.