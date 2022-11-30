SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Padres holiday giving tradition continues with their annual tour, which kicked off last week, the team announced in a press release Wednesday.

The Padres said players, coaches, alumni, executives, staff and broadcasters, the Pad Squad, the Swingin’ Friar, the Paw Squad and the Padres Volunteer Team will all be spreading holiday cheer by attending several community events throughout the region.

A few tours stops include a visit to the Ronald McDonald House to bring and serve meals to families with ill or injured children, a stop at Father Joe’s Village to prepare and serve lunch to the city’s homeless, and a stop at the San Diego Food Bank to sort and distribute food to those in need this season.

Other holiday happenings on the team’s tour include the annual Shop With A Cop event, the Armed Services YMCA’s Operation Holiday Joy event, a bike distribution event at a local elementary school and more.

According to the press release, the Padres will also head south of the border to partner with the City of Tijuana and Municipal Institute of Sports in Tijuana to host a youth baseball clinic for kids age 12 and under.

On top of their holiday tour stops, the Padres said they will also be supporting various organizations through donations and charitable contributions.