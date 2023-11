SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Padres have hired Mike Shildt as their new manager, the team confirmed Tuesday.

Schildt takes over for Bob Melvin, who signed a deal last month to manage the San Francisco Giants.

Shildt has been an adviser in player development and filled in on the Padres staff the last two seasons.

As former manager of the St. Louis Cardinals, he had over 250 wins.

