Padres hire Jayce Tingler as new manager

New Padres Manager Jayce Tingler poses for picture day during his time with the Texas Rangers (Photo: Norm Hall/Getty Images)

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- The San Diego Padres have hired Jayce Tingler from the Texas Rangers organization to be their next manager, according to multiple media reports.

A source reportedly told ESPN's Jeff Passan of the team's decision to hire Tingler on Thursday. The San Diego Union-Tribune also reported the decision, but noted that the sides had not officially agreed to terms as of Thursday morning.

Jayce Tingler, who got the Padres job over Ron Washington, is widely respected for both his work ethic and game knowledge. Currently he’s managing winter ball in Escogido — and is 9-1. Being bilingual should be of big help for a Padres org loaded with international prospects. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) October 24, 2019

The Padres announced Monday that the team had agreed to terms with Tingler.

The #Padres have agreed to terms with Jayce Tingler to become the 21st manager in franchise history: https://t.co/gsxkKbLPvP pic.twitter.com/ZtjCho3eRh — San Diego Padres (@Padres) October 28, 2019

Tingler, 38, was the Rangers' major league player development field coordinator this season and is currently managing Leones del Escogido in the Dominican winter league.

The Union-Tribune predicted Tingler's hire Wednesday.

"The Padres remain mum, but signs are that Texas Rangers coach Jayce Tingler is the favorite to be their next manager," Kevin Acee wrote. Acee reported Padres General Manager Preller had been described as "pushing Tingler."

Tingler would replace Andy Green, who was fired on Sept. 21 near the end of his fourth season. Green had a record of 274-366 leading the team.

The Padres finished 70-92 this season, the franchise's ninth straight with a losing record.

Tingler served as the Rangers' minor league field coordinator from 2012-14 before serving on former manager Jeff Banister's staff in 2015 and 2016 as major league field coordinator.

He then joined the organization's front office as an assistant general manager in 2017.

He was bench coach for interim manager Don Wakamatsu at the end of 2018 and interviewed to be Rangers manager that offseason, but the team hired Chris Woodward.

Former Padres player Mark Loretta and Atlanta Braves third-base coach Ron Washington had also been interviewed for the Padres' manager opening.

He replaces Andy Green, who was fired in September as the Padres wrapped up a 70-92 season. Tingler was formerly a bench coach and player development coordinator for the Rangers.

32.707603 -117.157036