SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Padres teamed up with a local business to help families in need ahead of Thanksgiving.

Players and volunteers handed out turkeys and sides to more than 1,000 San Diegans at Petco Park on Monday.

Meals were handed out to families that were picked by the San Diego Food Bank, along with military families from the USO and the Armed Services YMCA.

The Padres teamed up with Northgate Market to make the event possible. Volunteers from the Padres Front Office helped distribute the food, along with Padres pitcher Tom Cosgrove, Padres CEO Erik Greupner and former Padre players Mark Grant, Mark Loretta and Brian Lawrence.

The San Diego Food Bank reports one in four San Diegans may not know where their next meal is coming from. The organization feeds 400,000 every month in partnership with more than 500 nonprofit community members that operate feeding programs.

This comes a little over a week after the San Diego Padres joined the Sycuan Band of the Kumeyaay Nation and the National School District to give 1,000 free turkeys to families with children in the school district.

According to Padres officials, these efforts to give back to the underserved San Diegans are just one part of the team’s community efforts during the holidays.

