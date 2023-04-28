SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Padres are set to take on the San Francisco Giants in Mexico City at Alfredo Harp Helú Stadium this weekend.

The two games will be the first time the Friars play in Mexico since 2019, when they faced off against the Diablos Rojos del México in an exhibition game at the Mexico City stadium.

In 2020, the first Major League Baseball regular season game was supposed to happen in Mexico City between the Padres and Arizona Diamondbacks, but it was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Built in March 2019, the $150 million AHH Stadium can fit 20,000 people, featuring six outdoor terraces and food courts alongside a trident spear-shaped roof made of steel.

Baseball has recently gained popularity in Mexico after the national team’s deep run at the 2023 World Baseball Classic, making it to the semifinals before losing to Japan.

Saturday’s game is set for 3:05 p.m. while first pitch for Sunday’s game is at 1:05 p.m. Both games can be viewed on Bally Sports, NBC Sports Bay Area, ESPN México or the Star+ streaming platform.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.