Padres get some star power back: Tatis, Hosmer return

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Padres are getting some reinforcements: superstar shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. and veteran first baseman Eric Hosmer have been activated from the injured list after COVID-19 sapped the team of some of its key pieces.

Hosmer and Tatis Jr. were reinstated from the injured list after passing coronavirus protocols, making the pair available ahead of the team’s series finale with the Colorado Rockies Wednesday.

Tatis tested positive prior to a game at Colorado on May 11 and Hosmer was pulled from that game due to contract tracing protocols.

Right fielder Wil Myers also was pulled from that game after a positive test came back. Manager Jayce Tingler said he hopes Myers will be back this weekend.

The Padres’ Jurickson Profar and Jorge Mateo also went on the IL for contact tracing after the team’s positive tests, though those two were activated Monday night.

The Padres are riding a five-game winning streak and have won eight of nine. San Diego has 26 wins, tied with San Francisco for most in the majors.