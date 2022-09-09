SAN DIEGO — The Padres on Friday announced their game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Petco Park has been delayed due to weather conditions.

The evening competition, which is the first of a three-game series between the two Southern California teams, was originally scheduled for 6:40 p.m.

“Tonight’s game will be starting in a delay this evening. There is a brief burst of rain expected to arrive shortly,” the Padres tweeted.

The first pitch is expected to happen at 7:20 p.m., according to the Padres.

A number of other events in the San Diego area have also been impacted due to Tropical Storm Kay, prompting the closures of some schools and events like Alicia Keys’ concert to be either canceled or postponed.