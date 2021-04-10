Padres follow up 1st no-no with 7-4 victory over Rangers

San Diego Padres’ Ha-Seong Kim, right, is congratulated by Trent Grisham (2) after hitting a solo home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Saturday, April 10, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

San Diego Padres’ Eric Hosmer celebrates a solo home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Saturday, April 10, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

San Diego Padres’ Eric Hosmer, right, is congratulated by Wil Myers (5) after hitting a solo home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Saturday, April 10, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

San Diego Padres’ Wil Myers is congratulated by teammates after scoring a run on a sacrifice fly hit by Tommy Pham during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Saturday, April 10, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

Texas Rangers’ Isiah Kiner-Falefa (9) slides into second on a two RBI-double during the second inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Saturday, April 10, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

Texas Rangers left fielder David Dahl is unable to catch a hit by San Diego Padres’ Jurickson Profar during the first inning of a baseball game, Saturday, April 10, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Trent Grisham hit a go-ahead homer in the seventh inning and the San Diego Padres beat the Texas Rangers 7-4.

Eric Hosmer and Ha-Seong Kim also went deep as the Padres followed up the franchise’s first no-hitter with another victory. Grisham’s two-run homer off Wes Benjamin put the Padres up 5-4. Grisham was born in Burleson, Texas, about 30 miles from Globe Life Field.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa had a solo homer and two-run double for the Rangers. San Diego has won seven games in a row against Texas. Joe Musgrove pitched the first Padres’ first no-hitter on Friday night.

Padres fans flocked to the coffee shop in Alpine owned by Musgrove’s parents on Saturday with customers lining up to offer their congratulations.

“We are just so proud of him, coming back to his hometown and just taking it for the team,” Caffe Adesso customer and family friend Stacey Perkins said.

Padres fans also rushed to pick up no-no Joe merchandise but with his recent acquisition, inventory was limited. Friday was Musgrove’s second start for San Diego and the game is the first no-hitter in the majors this season.

Staff at the Padres Team Store told FOX 5 that customized Musgrove jerseys and shirt sales are up some 400%.