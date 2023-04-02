SAN DIEGO — Baseball fever is in full swing and businesses in the Gaslamp Quarter are feeling the excitement of fans in their profits.

Business owners like Richee Pickett, who runs a unique jersey exchange pop-up in downtown, told FOX 5 that they can’t seem to keep up with customer demand.

“Right now, it’s almost impossible (to land some Padres gear) especially the old school satin jackets. They are through the roof in price” Pickett said.

On Sunday, Pickett only had a handful of items with the Padres logo before the game even started.

“It’s amazing because it’s exciting for everybody, but for us people trying to make a dime… it’s a difficult time to make money of Padres stuff,” he continued.

Phebe Nihart was one of those lucky fans to get some apparel — something she said helped her join the excitement at Social Tap, a pub which sits at the edge of Petco Park.

Employees at Social Tap said that they’ve seen nonstop customers since baseball season started on Thursday.

“I’m really glad the season started back up,” said Nihart of the economic boost that the onset of the season has brought to businesses around the ballpark. “My rent’s being paid finally, so that’s nice.”

Official opening weekend profits are still unreleased, but for fans excited about the team this season they’re not holding back on his spending.

“Every season for myself, I spend around $1,500 to $2,000 on gear, like new hats and jerseys,” Cesar Cervantes, a fan at Sunday’s game against the Colorado Rockies, told FOX 5.

That Padres pride has businesses, like Picketts’, on their toes, making sure to prepare for the expected crowd of people rallying behind their home team.

“I bring items in even if I’m making a dollar or two, we bring it in just to have it,” Pickett added. “I’m wiped out on the weekend. I have a couple of T-shirts and hats left. The fans have treated me very well.”