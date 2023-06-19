SAN DIEGO — Padres fans have really showed up for their team this year, setting a new Petco Park record for the number of game sellouts just three months into the season.

This weekend, Petco Park hit their 27th and 28th sellout games this season, with two packed crowds at the final games of the homestand series against the Tampa Bay Rays.

The previous franchise record was 26 sellouts in the downtown stadium, set just last year.

“Thank you to America’s Finest fans for being the best in all of baseball,” the Padres said in a tweet Saturday announcing the new record.

The Padres took their 2-0 victory Saturday in front of a crowd of about 43,180 people, marking the franchise’s 27th sellout for the 2023. Another 44,404 people were in attendance at Sunday’s 5-4 win against the Rays, bringing the tally of sellouts up to 28.

Just three months into the season, the team has only had nine games with attendance under the sellout threshold — the point where no more tickets can be sold — out of the 37 played at home this season, including the two in Mexico City.

The Padres have had an average attendance of about 40,647 fans at the 42,445 seat stadium this season, according to the team. The average puts San Diego as the second best in all of MLB, coming in behind the Dodgers’ 47,800 per game in Los Angeles.

They have only drawn out a crowd of fewer than 30,000 fans only once, when 29,581 people came out for the Friars’ ultimately 1-0 win on Wednesday, April 19 against the Atlanta Braves.

With continued excitement around the team, it’s not likely that ticket sales will dip anytime soon, so who knows what the Petco Park sellout record will be by the end of the season.