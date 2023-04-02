SAN DIEGO — San Diego really showed up for the Padres during opening weekend.

A record-breaking number of Padres fans flocked to Petco Park this weekend for the team’s opening series against the Colorado Rockies, the ballpark announced Sunday night.

Approximately 174,915 fans were in attendance during the opening four-game series, setting a new high for the total number of fans in Petco Park for a four game series.

Petco Park, which has a capacity of 42,445, was jam-packed with fans during each game of the series, some of which were practically sold-out on Ticketmaster.

The excitement for the Padres this year is palpable across the county, with demand for tickets that the team has described as “unprecedented.”

Earlier this year, season ticket memberships had to be capped for the first time in team history due to fans clamoring for the packages offered — all stoked for to watch the Friars try again for the team’s first World Series title.

Meanwhile, Petco Park has been given national accolades for the atmosphere in the ballpark, most recently being named by USA Today as the best MLB ballpark in 2023.

Padres fans are known to bring the electricity to the team’s home turf and this year, the team is gunning for a parade.

“I’ll put the passion of our fans and the support of our fans up against anybody,” Padres owner Peter Seidler told the Associated Press. “You layer in the hunger of this city to win a title and now the city and our fans know that we can.”

“That’s why our building is rocking every night,” he continued. “We’ll be close to a sellout every single night this year… It speaks to how much our fans love the players that we’re putting on the field and the conviction that our players bring to it. They’re here to win.”