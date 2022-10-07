SAN DIEGO — San Diego Padres fans have been celebrating the team’s postseason appearance since early Friday morning.

At AleSmith Brewing Company, people started showing up at 6 a.m. The brewery off Miramar Road was brewing up much more than their world-famous selections of beer. For the morning crowd, the establishment brewed up coffee, fun and games.

“We have our Tony Gwynn Pale Ale .394 that everybody really knows us for,” Brandon Richards, president of Alesmith Brewing Company, told FOX 5. “And then we’re working with our friends 97.3 The Fan on something extra special to kick this off. So, it’s really about this beer we sell and an opportunity to be part of the community. It’s awesome.”

With baseball games being shown throughout the day on the big TVs, Padre fans say this is not only a good spot for a watch party but a great spot to even work remotely.

“That’s right. I am here enjoying the support of the Padres, me getting a chance to be at AleSmith which is is really fun and working. This is a great office,” said Richard Crancer, who works in the technology consulting industry.

The watch party is going all day until closing time at 11 p.m.