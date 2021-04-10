Padres fans flock to Musgrove family coffee shop following no-hitter

SAN DIEGO — Padres fans flocked to the coffee shop in Alpine owned by Joe Musgrove’s parents on Saturday with customers lining up to offer their congratulations.

It’s safe to say Padres fans are still gleaming with joy after Musgrove, an El Cajon native, pitched the first no-hitter in Padres’ history. He allowed only one baserunner in a 3-0 win over the Rangers in Texas Friday.

A customer holding the sports section of the San Diego Union-Tribune featuring Joe Musgrove following his historic no-hitter against the Texas Rangers on Friday. (FOX 5)

“We are just so proud of him, coming back to his hometown and just taking it for the team,” Caffe Adesso customer and family friend Stacey Perkins said.

The excitement was contagious throughout San Diego County. Cali BBQ tweeted out: “The Musgrove No No Cocktail is coming soon.”

Padres fans swarmed to pick up no-no Joe merchandise but with his recent acquisition, merchandise is limited. Staff at the Padres Team Store told FOX 5 that customized Musgrove jerseys and shirt sales are up some 400%.

Friday was Musgrove’s second start for San Diego and the game is the first no-hitter in the majors this season.