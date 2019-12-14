Padres distribute free bikes to 141 kids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- More than 100 students at Horton Elementary School received free bicycles Friday as part of a San Diego Padres giveaway.

The Padres Holiday Giving Tour stopped by Horton Elementary to distribute free bikes and helmets to 141 students in partnership with the Bikes for Kids Foundation.

"Any time we get an opportunity to get down to the community with players joining us, it's just a great chance to help support the kids and encourage the value and importance of education," Padres President of Business Operations Erik Greupner said.

