Padres’ Davies compensates for lack of velocity with control

MILWAUKEE, WI – SEPTEMBER 02: Zach Davies #27 of the Milwaukee Brewers pitches during the first inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Miller Park on September 02, 2015 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Mike McGinnis/Getty Images)

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — San Diego pitcher Zach Davies compensates for his lack of velocity.

His fastball averaged just under 89 mph last season for Milwaukee, which traded him to the Padres in November.

Davies examines video of other pitchers who rely on command and control, such as former Padre Jake Peavy, Tim Hudson and Kyle Hendricks.

The 27-year-old right-hander was 43-32 in five seasons with the Brewers, winning at least 10 games in all three seasons in the rotation in which he remained healthy. He was 17-9 with a 3.90 ERA in 2017 and 10-7 with a career-low 3.55 ERA last season.