SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Padres Thursday defeated the defending world champion Atlanta Braves in the Friars’ home opener at Petco Park, 12-1.

It was a scoring fest for the Padres as first baseman Luke Voit led the team with 3 RBIs followed by third baseman Manny Machado’s two-run home run blast.

First baseman Eric Hosmer and outfielder Wil Meyers added to the hitting with 2 RBIs a piece.

Pitcher Joe Musgrove lasted six innings, striking out six and gave up no runs.

Thursday night’s game was the first of a four-game series in San Diego.