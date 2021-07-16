Padres’ Cronenworth becomes 3rd player in team history to hit for cycle

WASHINGTON, DC – JULY 16: Jake Cronenworth #9 of the San Diego Padres rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Washington Nationals during the fifth inning at Nationals Park on July 16, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) — San Diego Padres second baseman Jake Cronenworth hit for the cycle for the first time in his major league career on Friday night against the Washington Nationals.

After lining out in the first inning, Cronenworth had a two-run double in the second, an RBI triple in the third, a solo homer in the fifth and an infield single against the shift in the sixth. He becomes the third Padre in history to hit for the cycle after Matt Kemp in 2015 and Cronenworth’s teammate Wil Myers in 2017.

Cronenworth, 27, quickly is becoming one of the top second basemen in baseball, forming a formidable double-play combination with star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. He has a .350 OBP on the year with 12 home runs and 34 RBIs, earning him his first career trip to All-Star Game earlier this week.

District of Cronenworth. pic.twitter.com/VALeJwnyt7 — San Diego Padres (@Padres) July 17, 2021

He came over to the Padres with outfielder Tommy Pham ahead of the 2020 season in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays, who selected him in the seventh round of the 2015 draft.

In his first season, he finished as a runner-up to Brewers pitcher Devin Williams for National League Rookie of the Year.