SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Padres will add one more representative to the 2022 MLB All-Star Game, in the form of slugging second-baseman Jake Cronenworth.

The league announced Saturday morning that the CroneZone is headed to the game in Los Angeles Tuesday.

He’s the next man up after the Miami Marlins’ Jazz Chisholm Jr. bowed out due to injury. Cronenworth won’t start — the next top vote-getter, Jeff McNeil of the New York Mets, will move into the starting lineup instead.

Cronenworth makes three San Diego players on the National League team.

Third-baseman Manny Machado, who has carried the Padres as they try to keep pace with the all-world L.A. Dodgers in the National League West, will start the game. He is a first-half MVP contender.

The hometown kid, Joe Musgrove, will represent the Padres as a pitcher. The East County product has emerged as the team’s most consistent starter, carrying a sterling 2.42 ERA into the break.

You can watch the All-Star Game at 5 p.m. PT on FOX 5 Tuesday.

